College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit's new rankings are in.

Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal rankings, following Week 9 of the 2022 regular season.

Herbstreit has an SEC team at No. 1, but it isn't Georgia.

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Michigan Alabama Clemson

It's tough to argue too much with these rankings from the ESPN college football analyst.

"I think Kirk has the top 4 perfect," one fan wrote.

"Actually recognizing @Vol_Football for their great season… 8-0 and 5 of those 8 were ranked!" another fan added.

"I was thinking on my own top 6 last night and this is exactly what I came up with. Curious how the playoff committee will look Tuesday," one fan added.

"This is correct. Still the best in the Biz," one fan added.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.