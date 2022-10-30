Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another big week of college football games is in the books.

Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results.

Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released his updated college football rankings.

The ESPN college football analyst has updated his top six rankings on Sunday morning:

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Michigan Alabama Clemson

The new Coaches' Poll and AP Poll top 25s will come out later on Sunday afternoon.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are set to come out next month.