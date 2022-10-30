Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Another big week of college football games is in the books.
Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results.
Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released his updated college football rankings.
The ESPN college football analyst has updated his top six rankings on Sunday morning:
- Tennessee
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Clemson
The new Coaches' Poll and AP Poll top 25s will come out later on Sunday afternoon.
The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings are set to come out next month.