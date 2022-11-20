College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

One week in the 2022 college football regular season remains. Time is certainly flying this year.

Ahead of the final week of the 2022 college football regular season, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings.

Herbstreit updated his top six on Sunday morning.

Here's his latest top six:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the rankings.

"Michigan and ohio state have still only played cupcake teams… just so you know," one fan wrote.

"LSU is only in the discussion in case they beat #Georgia. A 1-loss Clemson should actually be ranked ahead of them until they prove they can win the #SEC," another fan added.

"This is correct. And really the only way it can be for right now..." one fan added.

"Alabama could be back in the mix. Lose early. Is it best to miss Conference Championship games to skip the possible loss?" another fan wondered.

The rankings that matter, the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings, will be out on Tuesday night.

It'll be interesting to see if they match Herbstreit's.