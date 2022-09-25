College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has released his new rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Georgia remains at No. 1.

His full top six:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan Clemson USC

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the rankings.

"Got OSU at 1 but I fw it still," one fan added.

"The people with zero athletic ability in this thread spewing their expertise makes me laugh," another fan added.

"Accurate. But get USC out of there man," one fan wrote.

"This season it’s Georgia and Ohio State then Bama then everyone else," another fan added.

