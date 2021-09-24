Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Ugly Scene At End Of Marshall vs. App State

On Thursday night, Appalachian State and Marshall faced off in a highly-anticipated matchup.

While both teams delivered incredible performances, the game was overshadowed by an unfortunate scene after the game was over. A video showed fans allegedly screaming expletives at Marshall players as they walked off the field.

“App state fans screaming expletives at Marshall players as they exit the field after the loss, giving them the middle finger, talk about their mothers, telling them to kill themselves,” reporter Emily Van Buskirk said in a tweet. “Absolutely disgusting behavior.”

Her report immediately went viral on social media as people reacted to the scene. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave his take as well.

He made it clear the fans need to be held accountable.

Hate seeing this. Unfortunately happens in many stadiums. In this era it’s paramount that AD’s and their stadium staff and security make people like this pay for their actions. 95% of fans are INCREDIBLE and 5% of every fan base can ruin an experience. Hold them accountable! https://t.co/2WX3QzDc5p — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 24, 2021

While it’s an awful look for the fans, Herbstreit knows this isn’t the first time this has happened around the country.

It’s an unfortunate reality in college football. Fans – who may or may not have had too much to drink – tend to get a little boisterous during games.

However, they should never cross the line like this. As Herbstreit said, they should be held accountable.