Photos: Meet The Wife Of ESPN College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its way to Ohio State where Kirk Herbstreit must have been feeling like home.

Herbstreit played his college football for the Buckeyes, but there’s another reason Ohio State is important to him.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst is married to Allison Herbstreit. The happy couple was married in 1998 after initially meeting each other in Columbus. It was a classic tale of football player falls in love with a cheerleader as Kirk wasn’t the only athlete in the family.

They have four children together – two of whom played for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. Jake Herbstreit opted to transfer to his father’s alma mater. His younger brother, Zak, also joined him at Ohio State as a preferred walk-on for the Buckeyes.

Herbstreit and company used to live in Ohio before they moved to Nashville for a few years. However, they decided to make a return to Ohio for a special reason – at least part time.

The youngest of the four boys, Chase, plays football for Cincinnati St. Xavier High School. Kirk made it clear he likes the program – which has produced college quarterbacks like Penn State’s Sean Clifford.

“We have a lot of respect for St. X, the school and the culture,” Kirk Herbstreit told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’re going to try and make it work.”

The Herbstreits are an incredibly busy family given Herbie’s schedule and all of the boys.

Allison and Kirk make it all work, though.