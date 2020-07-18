Kirk Herbstreit has a good feeling about the 2020 college football season.

The popular college football analyst has had his skepticism about the upcoming season, like the rest of us. The COVID-19 pandemic is still very much raging on throughout the nation. Sports have been put on the back-burner as the population focuses its efforts on public health.

But with the 2020 season fast approaching, college football and its conference commissioners will have to make major decisions about football in the fall. There have been talks of cancelling the season. Others believe delaying the season until the spring of 2021 would grant the time needed to ensure the health of players and fans.

But in reality, there’s a growing belief the NCAA will do all it can to play football this year. Kirk Herbstreit originally stated back in March he’d be “shocked” if football was played this fall. He’s since gone back on his prior statement. Hebstreit would now be “surprised” if the season got cancelled.

“In about two weeks is when I think they’ll have to get to a deadline,” Herbstreit said on SportsCenter, via 247Sports. “By the end of July or early August, as much as they’re trying to push this thing down the road, they have to make the decision. . . . I would be surprised if they canceled (the season). I think they would keep postponing, keep pushing and hoping that at some point, the data starts to come down.”

The harsh reality of the NCAA is most universities can only survive if a football season is played. If the season gets cancelled, those universities could be in major trouble.

If the NCAA does move forward with the 2020 season, adequate COVID-19 testing will have to take place.

For now, Kirk Herbstreit is confident in the 2020 season being played.