Kirk Herbstreit's Comment About Marshall-Notre Dame Game Going Viral After Upset

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The unthinkable has happened in South Bend. The Marshall Thundering Herd have upset the No. 8 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.

Did anyone see this coming? ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit did.

During Saturday morning's College GameDay, Herbstreit told Pat McAfee he thinks Marshall is going to give Notre Dame a big challenge this Saturday afternoon.

"Marshall-Notre Dame has that weird September feeling. You tune into the third quarter and it's like, 'What? It's 20 to 17. What's going on?' Marshall can hang with, Marshall can score. ... Be careful in my opinion there."



What kind of crystal ball was Kirk Herbstreit looking into this Saturday morning? Well done, Kirk.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, drops to 0-2 to start the 2022 season. No first-time head coach has ever lost his first three games at ND. Marcus Freeman is in danger of becoming the first.

The Fighting Irish will look to avoid an 0-3 start next week against the Golden Bears of Cal.