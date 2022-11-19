Kirk Herbstreit's Outfit On College GameDay Going Viral This Morning

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This Saturday's episode of "College GameDay" is previewing an FCS battle between Montana and Montana State. The temperature in Bozeman this morning is so frigid that Kirk Herbstreit is wearing several layers of clothing.

In fact, Herbstreit's outfit this weekend is going viral.

College football fans are amused that Herbstreit is wearing multiple jackets and a fancy hat. Some people are even cracking jokes about it.

Wes Blankenship of On3 joked, "Kirk Herbstreit is ready to crack the case of the missing 4th CFB Playoff team."

Here's a look at Herbstreit's outfit:

This might be Herbstreit's most interesting look in "College GameDay" history.

Bozeman has a real-feel temperature of minus-12 degrees. And yet, that hasn't stopped the fans from creating an excellent atmosphere on "College GameDay."

The weather will be more tolerable when Montana and Montana State kick off at 2 p.m. ET.

For now, fans are enjoying the "College GameDay experience - and Herbstreit's outfit.