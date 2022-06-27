Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: ABC football analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 23, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to.

Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock.

Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in Cincinnati this upcoming football season.

"Ever since I was a little kid it was here, it's the only option," Chase said of the Buckeyes.

The good news is having a dad like Kirk Herbstreit has its perks.

Herbstreit knows the game's ins and outs. He also is one of the biggest names in the sport.

"I think I have an advantage of just the mental side of the game and just how pros who have done it before and how they've reacted to a situation," he said after camping at Ohio State last week, via 247Sports.

He added, "I like the attention on me that most kids don't get. Because everyone's trying to beat me when you're on the field. The level of competition I'm on, everyone's trying to beat me and I just want to come out and do my best and try to beat anybody that comes at me."

Ryan Day will no doubt be keeping his eye on Herbstreit's son throughout his high school football career.