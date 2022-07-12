Kirk Herbstreit's Son Has 1 Dream School: Fans React

Kirk Herbstreit has four boys, all of whom have dreamed of playing college football.

Some of the ESPN college football analysts's sons have already fulfilled that dream. Kirk's youngest, Chase, is still in high school, but he hopes of playing college football one day.

The quarterback recruit has one dream school, too.

You probably don't need more than one guess to know which school that is...

Chase Herbstreit, a quarterback recruit out of Cincinnati, dreams of playing for the Buckeyes and winning a national championship in Columbus.

"Hopefully the kid gets treated better by the fanbase than his dad currently does. Love the Herbstreits (Even the kids at Clemson)," one fan tweeted.

"Go get em @ChaseHerbstreit!! Keep working towards that goal. Can’t wait to see how your journey plays out. Best of luck to you," one fan added.

"He was just a baby on game day wasn’t he?!" another fan joked.

Chase Herbstreit is still early on in his high school career, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suiting up for the Scarlet and Gray one day.