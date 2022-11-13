Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State.

Could his youngest son follow in his footsteps?

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati.

Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report, four major schools are showing some interest.

There's Ohio State, where his dad played, along with Clemson and Notre Dame. Cincinnati is reportedly starting to show interest, too.

Herbstreit, meanwhile, is just trying to support his son throughout the process.

“For me, I look at my role as a guy who is there to be a supporter,” Herbstreit told On3. “I’m his dad, and I’d like to think I have some pretty good ideas of what it takes to make it at a high level. But I’m not driving this train at all. In this day and age, I see a lot of dads who are living a bit vicariously through their kids. And I’m not interested in doing that. I, probably to a fault, am the other end of the spectrum. I’ve been through this with three other sons. But this is his show. If he has questions, I’ll answer them or offer some suggestions just based on my experience and knowledge. But I’m proud of him and his maturity and how he has handled it up to this point.”

It'll be fun to see where Chase Herbstreit ends up.