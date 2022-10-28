Kirk Herbstreit's Travel Schedule This Weekend Is Insane

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Herbstreit points to the crowd before the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels on September 6, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No one is racking up more frequent flyer miles this fall than Kirk Herbstreit.

Herbstreit traveled to Tampa on Wednesday to get ready for Amazon Prime's broadcast of the Buccaneers-Ravens game.

On Friday morning, Herbstreit traveled to Jackson, Mississippi for ESPN's "College GameDay." This weekend's show will preview an HBCU showdown between Southern and Jackson State.

After his Friday preparation is over, Herbstreit will travel to Cincinnati to watch his son's playoff game. He'll then go back to Jackson for Saturday's show.

The traveling doesn't stop there. Herbstreit will cap off his crazy weekend by going to Knoxville to call a thrilling matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky.

This type of schedule is becoming second nature for Herbstreit.

Even though Herbstreit's schedule is extremely hectic, the veteran analyst hasn't allowed it to affect his work. He remains one of the top analysts in the business.

Herbstreit and the rest of the "College GameDay" crew will kick off this Saturday's show at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.