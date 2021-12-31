Look: Kirk Herbstreit’s Upcoming Schedule Is Pretty Crazy

Every college football fan knows that Kirk Herbstreit is awfully busy during the season. And yet, his schedule for the next two weeks is so packed that it almost seems fake.

Herbstreit’s schedule began with an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay this Friday morning. He then hopped on his jet so he can make it to Florida in time for the Orange Bowl. That broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Once the Orange Bowl is over, Herbstreit will have to get himself ready for College GameDay. The show will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Herbstreit’s weekend will conclude with the Rose Bowl. He’ll be on the call for ESPN at 5 p.m. ET.

Moving forward to next week, Herbstreit will call an NFL game for ESPN’s special Saturday night doubleheader. It’s unclear which teams will be playing that Saturday, though.

Herbstreit’s wild schedule will wrap up on Jan. 10 with the national championship game.

It’s gonna be a busy two weeks for @KirkHerbstreit 👀 pic.twitter.com/DAixzLFEUO — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 31, 2021

Just reading Herbstreit’s schedule makes us tired.

In all seriousness, Herbstreit is truly one of the hardest workers in the industry. He’s always reliable and flexible for ESPN.