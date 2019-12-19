Report: All-Pac 12 Quarterback Considering A Transfer

A second-team All-Pac 12 quarterback has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal on Wednesday.

K.J Costello, a second-team All-Pac 12 quarterback in 2018, is reportedly considering a transfer heading into the offseason.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news.

Costello, a former four-star recruit, threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns as the full-time starter in 2018. He threw for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Source: Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello has entered his name into the transfer portal. Listed as a graduate transfer. Was a second-team all-conference selection last year. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 19, 2019

Costello was replaced at quarterback by USC transfer Davis Mills during the 2019 season.

It’s possible Costello could opt to return to Stanford in 2020 and compete for the job, but it looks like he’s considering other options.

Costello would be a graduate transfer, eligible to play immediately at another school in 2020.