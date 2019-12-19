The Spun

Report: All-Pac 12 Quarterback Considering A Transfer

General view of Stanford's football stadium.PALO ALTO, CA - OCTOBER 19: A general view during the Stanford Cardinal against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium on October 19, 2013 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A second-team All-Pac 12 quarterback has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal on Wednesday.

K.J Costello, a second-team All-Pac 12 quarterback in 2018, is reportedly considering a transfer heading into the offseason.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news.

Costello, a former four-star recruit, threw for 3,540 yards and 29 touchdowns as the full-time starter in 2018. He threw for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Costello was replaced at quarterback by USC transfer Davis Mills during the 2019 season.

It’s possible Costello could opt to return to Stanford in 2020 and compete for the job, but it looks like he’s considering other options.

Costello would be a graduate transfer, eligible to play immediately at another school in 2020.

