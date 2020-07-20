Korey Foreman, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Makes His Future Plans Clear

Five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, the No. 1 college football recruit in the country, may be done with his high school career.

Foreman has been a star for Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School. Earlier today, the California Interscholastic Federation announced it was postponing the 2020 fall sports season and moving football to spring 2021.

This decision could have a major impact on a lot of high-profile football recruits, Foreman included. They might need to decide between playing their final high school season or enrolling early at their college of choice.

Foreman made it clear this afternoon what his decision will be. He revealed on Twitter that he won’t let one last hurrah in high school derail him from early pursuit of his college career.

“If they make me choose between my senior season or going to college … please believe i’m headed to my first camp .. no questions asked,” Foreman wrote.

if they make me choose between my senior season or going to college … please believe i’m headed to my first camp .. no questions asked — Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) July 20, 2020

Assuming Foreman follows this plan, all that is left to see is where he’ll be heading to play college football. In January, he committed to Clemson, only to reopen his recruitment in April.

The Tigers are still involved for the 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, as well as USC, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and others.