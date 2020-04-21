4 Schools To Watch For No. 1 Overall Recruit Korey Foreman

Korey Foreman, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class, is back on the open market. The five-star defensive lineman has de-committed from Clemson.

Speculation about a de-commitment had been swirling for a couple of weeks and over the weekend, Foreman took all Clemson signs off his social media pages. The de-commitment officially came on Tuesday.

“From what we have heard from a couple of sources to the recruitment, Foreman wants to take his official visits and Clemson has a strict ‘no-trip’ policy for committed players. The rule essentially is, take all the trips you want prior to committing, but once you commit, then it’s time to shut down your recruitment,” 247Sports reports.

Clemson probably still has a shot at landing Foreman, but the California native might have interest in staying closer to home. Other big-time schools are expected to get involved, too. Here are four schools to watch.

USC Trojans

USC might be the favorite to land Foreman following his de-commitment from Clemson. The Trojans are close to him and predictions are starting to roll in on 247Sports’ Crystal Ball.

Ohio State

Ohio State has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2021. The Buckeyes will surely look to add to that class with a commitment from Foreman.

Ryan Day and Co. will need to get the five-star on campus at some point, though.

Alabama

The Crimson Tide were involved with Foreman early and you can never count Nick Saban out of a race for an elite recruiting prospect.

Georgia

The Bulldogs were reportedly high on Foreman’s list before he committed to Clemson. You can expect Kirby Smart to make a run at the five-star now that he’s on the market.

Where do you see Foreman committing?