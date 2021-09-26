Look: Ohio State Football Player Confirms He Quit Team

An Ohio State football player appears to have legitimately quit the team during the middle of Saturday night’s game.

Toward the end of the first half, Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope reportedly threw his gloves into the stands and stormed off the field. He was reportedly accompanied by a staff member into the locker room.

Lettermen Row had more on what happened:

After trying to run out on the field in a substitution package in the second quarter on Saturday night against Akron, the senior linebacker was waved off by teammate Teradja Mitchell. Once getting back to the sideline, a visibly upset Pope started walking down the sideline by himself and was heading back to the locker room on his own. Eventually he was corralled by Buckeyes staffer C.J. Barnett in the south end zone, and Pope was guided back to the sideline. Once there, though, Pope took off his gloves and threw them into the stands and began removing his Ohio State jersey — which apparently caught the attention of coach Ryan Day. After another conversation with multiple staffers, Pope was then led to the locker room while the game was ongoing.

It doesn’t look like Pope will be returning, though.

The now-former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker appears to have confirmed that he quit the team during the middle of the game.

Pope took to Twitter on Saturday night.

“good lucc to my teammates,” he tweeted.

Pope also tweeted “fucc Ohio State,” though he’s since deleted that tweet.

K'Vaughan Pope's second tweet has now been deleted, but the Internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/rvzvfMUvNN — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 26, 2021

Pope was a four-star linebacker coming out of high school. He was the No. 217 overall recruit in the 2018 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is leading Akron, 38-7, at halftime.

The game is airing on BTN.