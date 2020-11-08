Kyle Trask Sends Clear Message After Beating Georgia Today

Just like he’s done all year, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask absolutely went off on Saturday.

With an easy 44-28 win over conference rival No. 5 Georgia, the Gators now take solo control of the lead in the SEC East. If the rest of the regular season goes as expected, Florida should be heading to the SEC championship.

The Gators had their fair share of doubters coming into Saturday, but Florida proved they’re the real deal with this convincing win over the Bulldogs. Trask believes his team is as good as any in the country.

“It felt amazing,” Trask said postgame. “I think we can play with anybody. We got so many weapons. We just speaked it into existence. We said it’s going to happen all week. We came out, we executed and we got the victory.”

There’s no doubt that Trask has offensive weapons all around him. Each of the Gators five touchdowns were scored by a different player. But, the Heisman-contending QB is the ultimate weapon for the Gators.

The first QB in SEC history to throw four TD in five consecutive games:@GatorsFB’s Kyle Trask 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GBNlMsTZxe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 7, 2020

Trask absolutely torched the top-ranked Georgia defense early and often on Saturday, throwing for 474 yards and four touchdowns. All four TDs came in the first half.

The senior quarterback has now played five straight games where he’s thrown for at least four touchdowns. Through Week 4, Trask had thrown for 18 TDs, setting the SEC record for touchdowns in the first four weeks.

If he wasn’t already, Trask is now thrust directly into the Heisman conversation with his stellar performance on a top-ten stage. The QB has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns and were only five games into his season.

🐊 Win over No. 5 Georgia Kyle Trask entering the Heisman conversation: pic.twitter.com/j2PKgADIV9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2020

When asked about Heisman thoughts after the game, Trask was quick to deflect.

“I’m just trying to do what I can for this team,” Trask said. “That’s just a representation of how well this offense is working. Our linemen are blocking their tails off. Our wide receivers are getting wide open for me. I’m just doing what I can to execute.”

The No. 8 Gators now move to 4-1 on the year and will likely jump in the national rankings this week.