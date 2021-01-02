Kyler Murray Is Loving Trey Sermon’s Performance Tonight

Trey Sermon is having quite a game for Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl tonight. He had back-to-back big plays for the Buckeyes, culminating in a game-tying 32-yard touchdown run. And one of Sermon’s former teammates is taking notice.

Taking to Twitter, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gave Sermon a shoutout. The two of them were teammates at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2018.

“Yeeeeeessir!” Murray wrote, tagging his former teammate. Murray doesn’t tweet often, but it looks like he’s making an exception for tonight’s game.

Sermon has three carries for 40 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and one reception for 34 yards through the air. Not bad for his first two drives.

Trey Sermon and Kyler Murray helped put together a historic offense for Oklahoma in 2018. The two combined for over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns in 2018, winning the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy that year and followed up his big 2018 by being the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

Sermon spent one more year at Oklahoma but saw a reduced role in 2019, leading to his transfer to Ohio State. The move worked out as Sermon enjoyed a terrific season with the Buckeyes. He set records with a 331-yard rushing performance against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.

And now he’s starring again in the Sugar Bowl.

The Sugar Bowl Game is being played on ESPN.