Dallas Cowboys OT La’el Collins Bought His Mom A House For Christmas

Dak Prescott and La'el Collins celebrate a touchdown.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 15: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with La'el Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former LSU offensive tackle La’el Collins wound up going undrafted back in 2015, but eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks later. He’s since earned a starting role with the team.

On Christmas Eve, Collins had an incredible surprise for his mother, Loyetta. Collins gifted her a house just a few months after signing a five-year deal with the team.

A video from brproud.com shows Collins surprising his mother with the gift. She is blown away.

Collins signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the team back in September. It’s safe to say that he’s secured his family financially for the future.

Collins became a starter for the team back in 2016 before an injury sidelined him much of the season. But he returned to the lineup in 2017.

Collins was considered by many to be a Pro Bowl snub this season.

Dallas, meanwhile, needs to beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday to have any shot at the postseason. They’ll also need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose to the New York Giants.

