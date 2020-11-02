Lane Kiffin Announces Very Serious Injury At Ole Miss Practice

Some scary news came out of Oxford this afternoon.

Lane Kiffin announced freshman tight end DaMarcus Thomas has suffered a serious injury in practice and is being transported to a nearby hospital. Inside sources say Thomas will be transferred by helicopter to a Memphis hospital upon his arrival.

Kiffin said the freshman hasn’t moved since he took a hit in practice. After what looked like a normal football collision, Thomas lay motionless and had no feeling throughout his body.

DeMarcus Thomas has been severely injured, per Lane Kiffin. Hasn't moved since being hit. Sources tell @RebelGrove Thomas is on his way to Oxford hospital. Sources tell us helicopter en route to take him to Memphis. — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) November 2, 2020

“He was hit and hasn’t moved since,” Kiffin said, per Sports Illustrated. “The helicopter is on its way now. I have to sit here and answer questions and do my job, but right now nothing seems very important. He got hit and never moved and hasn’t had any feeling in his entire body.”

After leaving a zoom call with reporters, Kiffin returned after about 20 minutes to announce Thomas had begun to have some initial feeling return to his extremities.

UPDATE: Thomas has some movement and some feeling in his body. https://t.co/9LTestym7e — Nathanael Gabler (@nategabler) November 2, 2020

Practice was called immediately after the injury occurred. Thomas’ health is the top priority for the Ole Miss coaching staff moving forward.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like that, personally,” Kiffin said. “We were a little over halfway through practice. We started moving the ball and things like you usually do, then you go back and check on him, but I don’t think there was any way to practice, seeing what we saw. Coaches want to get reps and all those things, but I could care less.”

This injury will no doubt be felt all across the world of football.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.