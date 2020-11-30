Lane Kiffin Appears To Be On Verge Of Major Recruiting News

The Ole Miss Egg Bowl victory over rival Mississippi wasn’t its only win of the weekend.

The Rebels got more good news on Monday morning. Four-star quarterback recruit Luke Altmyer just announced his decommitment from Florida State. Kiffin’s program seems to be No. 1 on his list of new landing spots.

Altmyer announced his decision on Twitter:

The talented young QB committed to the Seminoles back in February, but the 4-4 Ole Miss squad is far more attractive option at the moment. Mike Norvell’s Florida State program has suffered a massive decline this season with a pitiful 2-6 record.

Altmyer also mentions “unforeseen circumstances” in his statement on Twitter. As a Mississippi native, the decision could be less about records and more about being closer to home.

After traveling to Oxford this weekend for a visit, Altmyer decided to reopen his recruitment.

The Starksville High School senior is a top-200 national recruit and 12th ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. At 6-foot-2, 190 lbs, Altmyer has the size to be a successful SEC QB.

Altmyer has a slew of high-ranking, Power 5 offers, including Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Oregon. But, Ole Miss is by far his projected landing spot. 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have the probability of Altmyer landing in Oxford at 100 percent.

The Rebels waffled back and fourth between two freshman quarterbacks last year in Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee. Corral has since solidified himself as the starter, performing well this season with 2,744 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Altmyer will likely take a backup role to the redshirt sophomore if he does commit to Kiffin’s program.