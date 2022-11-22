Report: Lane Kiffin Makes Decision On His Future

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's officially head coaching rumor season.

Monday night, a report surfaced, suggesting that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down from his position, so he can take the Auburn job.

"Lane Kiffin plans to step down as the Rebels coach Friday and head to Auburn to become the Tigers next head coach, according to sources Sources say the Tigers haven’t officially offered the job to anyone yet. So Lane to Auburn is happening. Story soon," Jon Sokoloff tweeted.

Auburn fired Bryan Harsin earlier this year. The Tigers are believed to have a lot of money to throw at a coaching candidate. Kiffin, though, could choose to stay at Ole Miss and likely land a major contract extension from the Rebels.

For what it's worth, Kiffin tweeted about his team's upcoming game on Monday night.

"Just doing some late night reading," Kiffin tweeted on Monday night.

Kiffin has built Ole Miss into a contender in the SEC, though the Rebels have failed to break through.

It'll be interesting to see what happens with Kiffin's future at Ole Miss moving forward.

Ole Miss is scheduled to play Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday at 7 p.m. E.T.