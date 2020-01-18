Lane Kiffin Completes His First Staff As Ole Miss Head Coach

This past season was quite disappointing for the Ole Miss Rebels, which led to the program making a major change to their coaching staff. Head coach Matt Luke was fired and Lane Kiffin jumped at the opportunity to go from Florida Atlantic to Mississippi.

Kiffin wasted little time putting together a solid yet controversial staff at Ole Miss.

Out of all the additions he made to his coaching staff, the one that raised the most questions was his decision to hire D.J. Durkin. His tenure at Maryland ended on abysmal terms due to the death of Jordan McNair.

While that decision isn’t exactly sitting well with the public, the Rebels did add Chris Partridge. He’s making the switch from Michigan to Ole Miss.

The final hire for Ole Miss is cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley. Not only should that help Kiffin’s defense for next season, it weakens Mississippi State’s coaching staff in the process.

Buckley spent the past four seasons with the Bulldogs.

Here is how Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss will look next season:

HC Lane Kiffin

OC/QBs Jeff Lebby

OL Randy Clements

RBs Kevin Smith

WRs Derrick Nix

TEs Joe Jon Finley

Co-DC/probably LBs D.J. Durkin

Co-DC/probably safeties Chris Partridge

Asst. HC/DL Freddie Roach

CBs Terrell Buckley

ST/defensive assistant Blake Gideon That’s STRONG — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) January 18, 2020

Now that Kiffin has built a strong coaching staff at Ole Miss, it’ll be interesting to see who Mike Leach hires to complete his staff at Mississippi State.

We’ll see next fall if the Rebels can make some noise in their first year under Coach Kiffin.