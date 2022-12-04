Lane Kiffin Has Already Made His National Championship Pick

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin isn't waiting around to make his national championship game pick.

The Ole Miss Rebels head coach believes that Georgia is going to win back-to-back national titles.

Kiffin made his pick on social media on Saturday night, following Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

"Congrats on the big win today @GeorgiaFootball @KirbySmartUGA Dominant performance!!! Good luck and look forward to playing the Back to Back National champs!!" he tweeted.

Georgia is likely going to play either Ohio State or TCU in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

The final College Football Playoff rankings will come out at noon E.T. on ESPN.