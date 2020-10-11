Lane Kiffin Made History Against Alabama Football On Saturday

Alabama and Ole Miss played the most-entertaining game in the SEC this weekend. The Crimson Tide and the Rebels had a shootout going in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday night.

Nick Saban’s team was ultimately able to hold off Lane Kiffin’s squad, winning 63-48 in one of the highest-scoring SEC games of all-time.

Kiffin’s team actually made history against Saban’s squad. While the Ole Miss coach was unable to become the first former Saban assistant coach to beat him, he did set a points record against the Crimson Tide.

Ole Miss became the first unranked team to score 48 points against Alabama.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: #OleMiss' 48 points marks the most #Alabama has allowed to an unranked opponent in the history of the AP poll (1936 to present). — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 11, 2020

Ole Miss’ offense looked so good that Saban wondered if the Rebels had their signals.

“It seemed like everything we did though they had an answer for,” Saban said after the game. “I don’t know if they had our signals or what. That’s not anything unusual. It seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it.”

He added: “We didn’t do anything well. We didn’t stop the run. We gave up some plays on the back end. … Just didn’t play very well.”

Hopefully we get more entertaining Alabama vs. Ole Miss games in the seasons to come.