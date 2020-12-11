Lane Kiffin Poaches Top Recruit From SEC Program

This 2020 college football season has seen its fair share of flipped commitments. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss just became the most recent poachers of a top recruit.

Highly-touted 2021 recruit Hudson Wolfe decommitted from Tennessee this past Thursday. As expected, the tight end agreed to join Kiffin and the Rebels on Friday morning.

Hudson Wolfe, the nation's No. 7 TE and a four-star prospect from Savannah, Tenn., has committed to Ole Miss as expected after decommitting from Tennessee on Thursday. — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 11, 2020

Wolfe is a four-star recruit out of Hardin County High School in Savannah, TN. The 6-foot-6 240 pound TE originally made his college decision an in-state affair, committing to Jeremey Pruitt and the Volunteers back in June. The No. 7 ranked tight end recruit made his initial decision despite countless offers from some of the top programs in the country.

In addition to Tennessee and Ole Miss, Wolfe fielded offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and many others, according to 247Sports.

Since committing the Volunteers, Wolfe has seen the Tennessee program struggle to remain competitive in the SEC. Pruitt’s team has now dropped six straight games in the 2020 season, bringing their record to a pitiful 2-6.

It’s tough to fault Wolfe for his decision, especially considering he received offers from nearly every team that’s handed the Volunteers a loss this year.

The young tight end released a statement on Twitter Thursday morning regarding his decommitment:

While Tennessee fans mourn the loss of their top recruit, Ole Miss fans have started to celebrate. Kiffin kicked off the celebration on Twitter, posting a hilarious video highlighting the major recruitment flip.

“Great day to be an Ole Miss Rebel #25DaysOfFlipmas #ComeToTheSip,” Kiffin wrote above the video.

With Wolfe’s commitment, the Rebels significantly improve their recruiting rankings from 2020. This past year, Ole Miss’ recruiting class was ranked nearly last in the SEC at No. 12. This year’s 2021 class jumped up five spots to No. 7.

Wolfe isn’t the only highly-touted recruit flipped by Kiffin this year. Four-star quarterback Luke Altmyer decommitted from Florida State to join the Rebels earlier this month.

Ole Miss hasn’t looked great this year, but it certainly seems to be trending in the right direction compared to last year’s losing season. While they currently boast a lackluster 4-4 record, Kiffin and his team have won three straight games.

The Rebels will look to continue that streak on Saturday when they take on No. 5 Texas A&M.