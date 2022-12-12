Lane Kiffin Praying For Mike Leach On Sunday Night

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is praying for his rival, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, on Sunday night.

Leach was hospitalized on Sunday afternoon for unknown medical reasons. His situation is believed to be dire.

Kiffin was asked about Leach's situation on Sunday evening. The Ole Miss head coach is hoping for the best.

Leach's situation is believed to be quite serious, though the college football world is hoping that he will be able to pull through.

"My thoughts are with my mentor, my colleague and, more importantly, my friend, Mike Leach. While I am devastated by today’s news, I know Mike is a fighter with an incredible spirit and I know he will continue to battle. Prayers to Sharon and their extended family," Dana Holgorsen tweeted on Sunday evening.

Our thoughts continue to be with Leach and his friends and family members right now.