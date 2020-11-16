Lane Kiffin Reacts To Ole Miss Game Postponement News

Dealing with postponements and cancelations has just become part of this year’s college football season.

Due to a lingering COVID-19 outbreak in College Station, No. 5 Texas A&M was forced to postpone their second straight game. This weekend’s matchup between the Aggies and Ole Miss will likely be moved to later this season.

NEWS | The Ole Miss at Texas A&M FB game of Nov. 21 is postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 16, 2020

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was disappointed with the postponement, but holds out some hope the program could still schedule a game this weekend.

“It looks like we’re not going to play,” Kiffin said in a press conference. “I guess there is still a small possibility someone could be moved up, if they don’t have an opponent. We’re still figuring that out, exactly how we’ll do the [practice] schedule. What we have figured out is, because of the COVID, we’re going to keep [the players] here through the weekend.”

The only chance Ole Miss has at logging another SEC game on Saturday is if another game in the conference is postponed. A situation like this was pulled of just this weekend in the PAC 12. Cal and UCLA played on Sunday after their original games were canceled.

Texas A&M has looked incredibly solid all year, but they’ll need to put this outbreak behind them if they want to continue strengthening their case as a College Football Playoff team. With a 5-1 record, the Aggies only loss of the year came at the hands of No. 1 Alabama.

After struggling in the start of the season, Ole Miss has strung together two straight wins. Last week the Rebels beat South Carolina 59-42 behind an outstanding performance from QB Matt Corral, throwing 28/32 for 513 yards and four touchdowns.

Kiffin and Ole Miss would surely benefit from a game this weekend to keep their momentum moving forward.