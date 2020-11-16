Lane Kiffin Reacts To Ole Miss Game Postponement News

The Spun

Dealing with postponements and cancelations has just become part of this year’s college football season.

Due to a lingering COVID-19 outbreak in College Station, No. 5 Texas A&M was forced to postpone their second straight game. This weekend’s matchup between the Aggies and Ole Miss will likely be moved to later this season.

Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was disappointed with the postponement, but holds out some hope the program could still schedule a game this weekend.

“It looks like we’re not going to play,” Kiffin said in a press conference. “I guess there is still a small possibility someone could be moved up, if they don’t have an opponent. We’re still figuring that out, exactly how we’ll do the [practice] schedule. What we have figured out is, because of the COVID, we’re going to keep [the players] here through the weekend.”

The only chance Ole Miss has at logging another SEC game on Saturday is if another game in the conference is postponed. A situation like this was pulled of just this weekend in the PAC 12. Cal and UCLA played on Sunday after their original games were canceled.

Texas A&M has looked incredibly solid all year, but they’ll need to put this outbreak behind them if they want to continue strengthening their case as a College Football Playoff team. With a 5-1 record, the Aggies only loss of the year came at the hands of No. 1 Alabama.

After struggling in the start of the season, Ole Miss has strung together two straight wins. Last week the Rebels beat South Carolina 59-42 behind an outstanding performance from QB Matt Corral, throwing 28/32 for 513 yards and four touchdowns.

Kiffin and Ole Miss would surely benefit from a game this weekend to keep their momentum moving forward.


