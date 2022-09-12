Lane Kiffin Reacts To College Football's Crazy Week 2 Upsets

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Week 2 bore witness to a handful of upsets in college football.

Texas A&M (No. 6), Notre Dame (8), and Baylor (9) all entered the weekend with a top-10 ranking before falling short on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels handled their business with a 59-3 victory over Central Arkansas. Per The Rebel Walk (h/t Saturday Down South), the Ole Miss head coach said he praised his team for getting the job done.

"I mentioned in commending them after the game ... there are three pretty notable programs that didn't take care of business during the day," Kiffin said. "[I] commended them for not letting those guys hang around."

The Rebels handily covered a whopping 36.5-point spread at home. Yet as some of the nation's top teams proved, the favorite doesn't always come out on top.

"You've always got to be ready to play," Kiffin said. "Doesn't matter what the spreads are.....or how many five-stars you have...or if you use a book to coach. You have to be ready to play every week."

Whether ready or not, Texas A&M lost significant momentum with a 17-14 shortcoming against Appalachian State at College Station. Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with a stunning 26-21 loss to Marshall in South Bend, and Baylor dropped to No. 17 in the AP poll following a double-overtime heart-breaker against BYU.

Unlike those teams, No. 20 Ole Miss still has an unblemished 2022 record. Kiffin will lead his 2-0 squad into Bobby Dodd Stadium to face Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.