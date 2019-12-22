Lane Kiffin Reacts To FAU’s Dominant Bowl Game Win

Lane Kiffin is no longer the head coach at FAU, but the Owls’ old head coach remains connected to his former program.

FAU, without Kiffin, dominated SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday. The Owls topped the Mustangs, 52-28, to finish the season at 11-3.

Kiffin, who took the Ole Miss job earlier this month, reacted to the bowl game performance on Twitter.

“This was awesome!! 11 wins again so proud of you guys and the coaches!! Keep the dynasty going,” he wrote.

This was awesome!! 11 wins again so proud of you guys and the coaches!! Keep the dynasty going @CoachTaggart @FAU_Football just getting started future is loaded!! Thx @AbdolMoabery @abarbar @FAUpresident another blowout!! https://t.co/r1MC8tbvV5 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 22, 2019

Kiffin had a message for AP Poll top 25 voters, too. He wants his old team to finish the year in the top 25:

At 11-3, FAU should have a shot at finishing the year ranked inside the top 25. Kiffin will now look to get Ole Miss back to a top 25 level.