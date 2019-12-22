The Spun

Lane Kiffin Reacts To FAU’s Dominant Bowl Game Win

Lane Kiffin on the field before a game at FAU.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on during warms ups prior to the game against the UCF Knights at FAU Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin is no longer the head coach at FAU, but the Owls’ old head coach remains connected to his former program.

FAU, without Kiffin, dominated SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday. The Owls topped the Mustangs, 52-28, to finish the season at 11-3.

Kiffin, who took the Ole Miss job earlier this month, reacted to the bowl game performance on Twitter.

“This was awesome!! 11 wins again so proud of you guys and the coaches!! Keep the dynasty going,” he wrote.

Kiffin had a message for AP Poll top 25 voters, too. He wants his old team to finish the year in the top 25:

At 11-3, FAU should have a shot at finishing the year ranked inside the top 25. Kiffin will now look to get Ole Miss back to a top 25 level.

