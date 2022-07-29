Lane Kiffin Reacts To Matt Corral's Controversial Ole Miss Comment

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This week while talking with reporters, former Ole Miss and now NFL quarterback Matt Corral made a puzzling comment about why he committed to the Rebels coming out of high school.

“I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” he said. “Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”

A controversial comment, to say the least. However, it doesn't appear Corral meant what he said.

Lane Kiffin joined ESPN's First Take to provide some clarification about Corral's comment.

“I wasn’t here when Matt got here so as far as the competition he was in, I wasn’t here,” Kiffin explained, via AL.com.

“Matt immediately texted me after that to say that’s not what he meant by it. He actually was in a competition here, so he’s a rookie in the NFL. He’s not going to say everything right. He’s not going to throw everything right, especially in the first year. I’m sure he’d take that back.

“We’re in the time where there isn’t much time going on in the media, so like I told him, this will run for 48 hours and nobody will even remember it.”

Corral won't have the easy road with the Carolina Panthers. He has to beat out both Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield to win the starting gig.

Kiffin, meanwhile, is trying to find his Corral replacement.