Lane Kiffin Reportedly Hires New Offensive Coordinator

On Wednesday morning, the Ole Miss Rebels reportedly decided who would be their next offensive coordinator.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin hired Jeff Lebby to lead to offense in 2019. Lebby did so for two seasons, but left to become the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma following the close of the 2021 regular season.

With Lebby gone, the team needed a new coordinator. It took a few weeks, but the Rebels have found their man.

According to multiple reports, the team is hiring former South Florida offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

College football insider Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

Ole Miss is expected to hire USF’s Charlie Weis Jr. as offensive coordinator, sources tell @on3sports. Previously worked under Lane Kiffin as the OC at FAU (2018-19) and as a support staffer at Alabama (2015-16).https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 29, 2021

Weis worked for Lane Kiffin during their time together at Florida Atlantic University. He served as the team’s offensive coordinator for two seasons before Kiffin moved on to coach at Ole Miss.

Weis also worked for Kiffin at Alabama, when he was a support staffer in 2015-16.