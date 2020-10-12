Lane Kiffin Responds To Paul Finebaum’s Nick Saban Comment

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels made history against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night. While the Rebels were unable to pull off the upset, they scored the most points Alabama has ever allowed to an unranked opponent.

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was impressed with what he saw from Kiffin’s Rebels on Saturday night.

“In this case, I think it was a classic case of Lane Kiffin outscheming them,” Finebaum said on WJOX this morning. “That was noticeable to someone sitting at home or in the last row at Vaught-Hemingway, there wasn’t much doubt about that, had nothing to do with signals, it had nothing to do with anything. Other than the fact that the Alabama defense from top to bottom literally got out-maneuvered almost the entire game.”

Ole Miss put up 647 yards of total offense and 48 points against Saban and his Crimson Tide defense.

Kiffin responded to Finebaum’s comment on social media on Monday morning, invoking Saban’s classic “rat poison” remark.

This was the first Kiffin vs. Saban Ole Miss-Alabama matchup, but hopefully we get plenty more in the seasons to come.

If Saturday night’s game is any indication, we’re going to be treated to some highly entertaining contests.