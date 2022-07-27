Lane Kiffin Sounds Off: College Football World Reacts

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts to a call during a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin is the latest college football coach to raise concerns about the NIL landscape.

Appearing Wednesday on ESPN's First Take, the Ole Miss coach proposed placing a cap on NIL deals as the NCAA trends to a pay-for-play atmosphere more in line with professional sports.

"From the beginning of this thing, if you understand and you looked at it, you could see these problems coming," Kiffin said. "You basically have legalized cheating. I said it the first week this came out."

Most commenters on Twitter disagreed.

Clemson defensive end KJ Henry was among those who spoke out against Kiffin's suggestion to curtail players' potential earnings.

"When you bring in players who prioritize ball over 'NIL' you would be surprised how little of an issue it causes," Henry wrote in response to the video clip. "Coaches don’t get capped why should we???"

Others also noted the hypocrisy of not limiting a coach's salary. Kiffin is presumably not worried about the $7.55 million he'll make this year.

Another fan noted that Kiffin's "legalized cheating" claim is an oxymoron.

The NCAA must carefully work out details to streamline the NIL process. Most can agree that the new system requires some clearer guidelines, but only one side would appreciate a player cap.