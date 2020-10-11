The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Lane Kiffin Reveals What He Told Nick Saban After Saturday’s Game

Lane Kiffin in a pregame suit.GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field before the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the craziest games of the college football season on Saturday night. It was fitting, considering the matchup between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin.

The Crimson Tide held off the upset-minded Rebels, 63-48, in Oxford on Saturday night. The game produced 111 points and nearly 1,400 yards of total offense.

While Kiffin was unable to become the first ex-Nick Saban assistant coach to get a win against the Crimson Tide, he did make some history. Ole Miss’ 48 points are the most Alabama has allowed by an unranked foe in program history.

Kiffin revealed that he joked about the SEC’s defense following the game with Saban.

“I thought they played defense in the SEC,” Kiffin told Saban after the game on Saturday night.

Ole Miss’ offense played so well it had Saban wondering if they knew Alabama’s signs.

“It seemed like everything we did though they had an answer for,” Saban said postgame. “I don’t know if they had our signals or what. That’s not anything unusual. It seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play that they could have against it.”

Hopefully we get several more exciting Saban vs. Kiffin matchups in the future.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.