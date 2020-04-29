Lane Kiffin Was Asked If He Had ‘Fun’ Coaching With Nick Saban

Nick Saban runs a tight ship at Alabama. If you’re one of his assistant, like Lane Kiffin was, you need to be on the ball at all times.

Kiffin spent three seasons under Saban from 2014-16, winning a national title in 2015. He got to experience the intensity of the six-time national champion up close and personal.

This afternoon, Kiffin made an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on FS1. Cowherd asked the new Ole Miss coach if he ever had “fun” working under Saban.

Kiffin’s response was classic.

“Yeah, like 14 times a year, 14 days a year when we had way better players than everyone we lined up against,” Kiffin said, via SDS. “That was fun. That’s not a shot on Coach Saban. He’d say the same thing. I’ve seen someone ask him, ‘Fun? What’s that?’ Fun is holding up a trophy, handing it to the next person and saying, ‘Alright, let’s go win another one.’”

While Kiffin was injecting some humor, we don’t doubt that he was also telling the truth. Saban is all about “The Process” and being dedicated.

In the three years Kiffin worked at Alabama, the Crimson Tide won three conference titles, made three College Football Playoff appearances and won the national title once.

That sounds like a lot of fun to us.