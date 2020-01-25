Larry Fedora Reportedly Expected To Take Job As Baylor’s OC

It didn’t take very long for Larry Fedora to find another marquee job in college football. After spending last season with Texas as an analyst, he’ll return to the sidelines as an offensive coordinator.

Fedora spent seven years as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. During that time he owned a 45-43 overall record.

North Carolina chose to part ways with Fedora after an abysmal 2-9 season. He quickly latched on with Texas to help out Tom Herman’s staff.

Although Fedora is leaving the Longhorns just after one season, he’ll actually remain in the Big 12.

According to Yahoo Sports insider Pete Thamel, the Baylor Bears are expected to hire Fedora as their offensive coordinator.

Baylor is putting together a new coaching staff around Dave Aranda. He left LSU after its national title win to replace Matt Rhule, who left the Bears for the Carolina Panthers.

Fedora isn’t the only offensive mind linked to Waco. On Friday, there were reports that LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz would join Baylor’s coaching staff to become the wide receivers coach.

There’s no guarantee that Fedora will land another head coaching gig in college football, but this is definitely a step in the right direction for him.