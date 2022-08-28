Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - NOVEMBER 02: Larry The Cable Guy performs in concert in Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino on November 2, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images) Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday.

The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.

Larry The Cable Guy is not happy.

"I may be mistaken but I think the Huskers doing the onside kick for no apparent reason up 11 after scoring 2 quick TD’s and totally capturing the momentum in this game will be a course study in things not to do while up 11 and gaining momentum in football rooms everywhere," he tweeted.

Fans are in agreement.

"Larry gets it. I dunno why Scott Frost doesn't," one fan wrote.

"Sounds right Larry, you looking for a coaching job?" one fan added.

"Even Larry knows. Maybe he should be the Huskers coach," one fan admitted.

"Good job, Nebraska. You pissed off Larry," another fan wrote.

Nebraska could be looking for a new head coach soon. The Huskers are 0-1 on the year.