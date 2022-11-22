Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball to the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake.

Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by 7.5-8 points depending on the sportsbook. The betting world, though, is taking one side in a clear way.

More than 90 percent of the money is on Michigan this week.

"A whopping 95% of the money bet online through US sports books on the Michigan - Ohio State game so far has been bet on Michigan + the points," James Yoder tweeted.

That's pretty telling.

Las Vegas is clearly expecting this one to be closer than the betting lines are projecting.

Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. The game will be on FOX.