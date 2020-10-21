The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Las Vegas Releases New College Football Top 25 Rankings

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers greet after the AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The newest editions of the major polls have been out for a couple of days, but we’ve got another college football top 25 for you to check out.

Noted college football expert Phil Steele has been publishing the Las Vegas Power Ratings for a few years now. He combines his own ratings with ones from three different Las Vegas casinos, including the Westgate SuperBook.

Steele’s Vegas ratings are not like the AP poll. Instead, they are meant to “give you an idea of how much teams would be favored over another team if they met on a neutral field.”

Below is the updated top 10 from the newest Vegas Power Ratings. As you can tell, the formula is higher on some teams (Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State) and lower on others (Notre Dame and Texas A&M) than the voters are.

You can see the entire Las Vegas Power Ratings here.

This weekend will be a big one for college football, as the Big Ten opens play. Ohio State-Nebraska and Michigan-Minnesota are two of the games worth keeping an eye on from that conference.

Outside of the Big Ten, some of the top matchups this week include Cincinnati-SMU, Alabama-Tennessee, Iowa State-Oklahoma State and Notre Dame-Pitt.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.