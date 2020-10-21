Las Vegas Releases New College Football Top 25 Rankings

The newest editions of the major polls have been out for a couple of days, but we’ve got another college football top 25 for you to check out.

Noted college football expert Phil Steele has been publishing the Las Vegas Power Ratings for a few years now. He combines his own ratings with ones from three different Las Vegas casinos, including the Westgate SuperBook.

Steele’s Vegas ratings are not like the AP poll. Instead, they are meant to “give you an idea of how much teams would be favored over another team if they met on a neutral field.”

Below is the updated top 10 from the newest Vegas Power Ratings. As you can tell, the formula is higher on some teams (Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Florida, Penn State and Ohio State) and lower on others (Notre Dame and Texas A&M) than the voters are.

This Weeks updated Vegas Power Ratings.

1. Clemson 139.14

2. Alabama 137.96

3. Ohio State 137.95

4. Georgia 131.95

5. Penn St 128.45

6. Florida 127.44

7. Wisconsin 125.75

8. Oklahoma 124.41

9. Texas A&M 123.84

10. Notre Dame 123.64

Complete Rankings herehttps://t.co/9GmrhmtLZt pic.twitter.com/kppKuJssBO — Phil Steele (@philsteele042) October 21, 2020

You can see the entire Las Vegas Power Ratings here.

This weekend will be a big one for college football, as the Big Ten opens play. Ohio State-Nebraska and Michigan-Minnesota are two of the games worth keeping an eye on from that conference.

Outside of the Big Ten, some of the top matchups this week include Cincinnati-SMU, Alabama-Tennessee, Iowa State-Oklahoma State and Notre Dame-Pitt.