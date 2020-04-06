Las Vegas Would Favor 2 Teams Over Clemson In 2020 Season

The Clemson Tigers have been a dominant force in college football for five years now, making five straight trips to the College Football Playoff with four national title game appearances and two titles.

Heading into 2020, it will in all likelihood be a send-off year for star QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne and several of their highly-talented wide receivers. But are the Tigers in the best position to win a national title next season?

If the latest Vegas odds are any indication, the answer is yes. According to ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook has named the Tigers overwhelming favorites to win the ACC. Clemson is also the favorite to win the national championship.

Caesars Sportsbook trading director Jeff Davis explained that while Clemson has an easier path in the title picture, they would favor two teams – Alabama and Ohio State – in a head-to-head matchup against the Tigers.

“We would make both Ohio State and Alabama small favorites over Clemson if they were to play today,” Davis said. “Clemson has the shortest odds strictly because of their schedule.”

Considering that Clemson boasts multiple wins over both Alabama and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, it’s certainly interesting to see those old doubts reemerging.

But Alabama and Ohio State have strong cases to return to the College Football Playoff too. They’re both bringing in recruiting classes just as strong as Clemson, and have plenty of experience to lean on.

Who do you think should be the favorite to win the national title next season?