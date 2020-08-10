The Latest On Where Things Stand For The 2020 College Football Season

The 2020 college football season is teetering on the brink. As of right now, it seems like it is only a matter of time before it gets postponed or canceled.

Big Ten officials met over the weekend to discuss the viability of a 2020 season. According to the latest from Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, there is “an expectation that the season will be canceled in the upcoming days.”

In the meantime, college football players across the country are executing a last-minute push to save the season using their voices on social media. The #WeWantToPlay hashtag has been trending on Twitter, and last night, players teamed up with the #WeAreUnited movement to advocate for their rights and desire to ultimately form a College Football Players Association.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek and Louisiana-Monroe football coach Matt Viator have also thrown their support behind #WeWantToPlay.

On behalf of the @RazorbackFB team (that includes my son) and each of @ArkRazorbacks student-athletes that I represent, serve, support, care for, fight for and love. #WeWantToPlay — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) August 10, 2020

As the Head Coach of @ULMFB I am so proud of how our players have handled themselves during these difficult times. They have followed every protocol asked of them and deserve every opportunity to play the game they love. I fully stand behind our players and staff. #WeWantToPlay — Matt Viator (@CoachViator) August 10, 2020

Despite these 11th hour efforts, the situation surrounding the 2020 college football season remains bleak. One Pac-12 athletic director told The Spun that the ax is likely to fall soon.

“There is no way that I see college football this fall. I just don’t think it’s gonna happen,” the AD said on the condition of anonymity. “I believe the Big Ten will cancel first and we will immediately follow. After talking with my colleagues in the Big 12 and the ACC, I believe they will follow as well.

“In the SEC, it is far more political. The politicians are involved there, and they want football played. Ultimately, I believe the SEC will cancel as well.”

Sure enough, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reportedly said this morning he is “100% in favor of playing this fall.”

Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis says he believes “without question” ACC & SEC should play this fall & he is “100% in favor of playing.” Says if Big Ten schools want to cancel SEC & ACC schools should go after their best players and let them play in South. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 10, 2020

As for a potential spring season, well there are obstacles to that, as the same Pac-12 AD made clear in conversation with The Spun.

“Who knows if we play in the spring because then you have concerns about playing in the spring immediately followed by playing in the fall,” the AD said. “Those decisions will be made by commissioners. The sad part is, when you read the numbers, young people are at a minuscule rate of concern. The problem rests in the fear of lawsuits. That’s what is really driving this.”

Whatever is the driving force, it has brought the 2020 college football season to the edge of a cliff. Going over it is unfortunately the most plausible next step.