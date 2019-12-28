The Latest On Justin Fields’ Knee Before Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been at less than 100 percent this week as he continues to deal with a knee injury aggravated late in the season. Here’s the latest on the status of the Buckeyes’ star quarterback heading into the game vs. Clemson.

Fields told reporters earlier this week that his knee was at roughly 80 to 85 percent as Ohio State began practice in Arizona.

“My knee’s probably not where I want it to be right now,” Fields said. “But I think with treatment every day and just resting it every day, hopefully, it will be better by the game.”

Fields was spotted at practice wearing a knee brace, which he is expected to wearing during the game.

Justin Fields practicing with his knee brace on. pic.twitter.com/jrBGCccJFN — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 24, 2019

Fields aggravated the knee injury in games against Penn State and Michigan to end the regular season. He did not look like himself in the Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin.

Ohio State’s quarterback did not have any interest in talking about his knee on Thursday.

No pronouncements from @justnfields on his health today. pic.twitter.com/YrLRMzpWQb — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) December 26, 2019

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day then updated Fields’ status on Friday. Fields was not listed on Ohio State’s injury report.

“He’s doing great,” Day said of Fields on Friday.

We’ll see just how close Fields is to 100 percent come kickoff time.

Ohio State and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.