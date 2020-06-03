ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Explains Her Heisman Trophy Pick

The two main favorites to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft are Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields. They are also the two favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is picking Fields to win the most coveted award in college football. She explained on Get Up! Wednesday why she’s rolling with him and not Lawrence for the Heisman.

“Justin Fields owns the second-highest career QBR in the history of the metric. Tua [Tagovailoa] ranks first and those are the only players [with a QBR] above 90,” Rutledge said. “The eye-popping numbers don’t stop there. Fields is the only FBS quarterback to throw at least 40 touchdowns in a season with three or fewer interceptions. Still, this rocket ship could climb much higher.”

Besides just advocating for Fields’ Heisman candidacy, Rutledge also posed an interesting question.

“If he wins the College Football Playoff and the Heisman, is Justin Fields the new No. 1 overall pick?” Rutledge asked.

Not that this matters all that much, but in their head-to-head matchup in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, Fields and Lawrence each showed what they are capable of.

Fields threw for 320 yards and a touchdown but also had two costly interceptions. Lawrence, meanwhile, only completed 18-of-33 passes, but threw two touchdowns and added 107 yards rushing and a TD.

The jockeying the two of them will do for Heisman and No. 1 draft pick status this fall should be fun to watch.