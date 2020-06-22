Laura Rutledge Shares What She’s Hearing From College Football Players

There’s a little over two months to go before the 2020 college football season is slated to start. But based on what ESPN’s Laura Rutledge is hearing, the college football players are a bit iffy on playing in these conditions.

On Monday, Rutledge reported that there’s a “sense of concern” from players that didn’t exist mere weeks ago. Per the report, some players are working on drafting a letter to the NCAA to express their concerns anonymously.

Rutledge pointed out that the players are worried about their health, but still want to play and compete. Meanwhile, the general plan in the FBS is to start everything on time.

“I’m hearing there are many more cases we don’t know about,” Rutledge said, per 247Sports. “That’s to be expected. But I think this is more widespread and a larger volume of cases than people realize in college football. I’m getting a sense of concern from players that wasn’t there just a couple weeks ago. There’s actually some players who are trying to figure out how they could write a letter to the NCAA expressing their concerns. But here’s the problem— they want to remain anonymous because they’re concerned that all of the sudden maybe a university would say, ‘Hey, if you’re that worried about this, just quarantine and don’t play.’

“It’s a double-edged sword that while they’re worried about their health, they still really want to play football and want to be given a fair chance to compete. This will continue to be very complicated and I think you’ll see a lot more schools have to enforce quarantine. And still, all of the (athletic directors) and coaches I’ve spoken to are planning on starting college football on time.”

The past few weeks have seen many colleges open up and begin voluntary workouts. But a multitude of schools that have done so have seen players testing positive for COVID-19.

While a few states are finally seeing cases of the pandemic subside, other states are seeing massive spikes.

The closer we get to the start of the season, the less time players will have to vocalize their concerns.

Will the 2020 college football season go on as planned?