Lawyer For Michigan State Player Says Michigan Player Started Fight

A lawyer representing a Michigan State football player shared a statement accusing a Michigan player of instigating the Oct. 29 brawl inside Michigan Stadium's tunnel.

Via Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, attorney David Diamond claimed a Wolverines player "engaged with Spartans athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch."

"While we acknowledge wrongdoing by all parties, this is not an incident that warrants criminal charges being filed," Diamond's statement said. "We have seen similar behavior and even worse on the gridiron and suddenly because it happens in a tunnel, known for incompetent security and poor post-game management, there are calls for criminal charges."

Diamond also asked why no charges were made against Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard for swinging at Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during handshakes or former football player Devin Bush for ruining Michigan State's midfield logo in 2018.

Diamond, an MSU alum, claimed a Michigan basketball player tossed "a large cup of phlegm and saliva" at his then-girlfriend in 1995. Solari verified that this is an actual statement.

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green retained an attorney after the tunnel altercation. His lawyer, Tom Mars, claimed Green suffered a concussion after getting attacked by Michigan State players who used their helmets as weapons.

Video of the incident doesn't appear to corroborate Diamond's accusations.