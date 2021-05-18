Lebbeus Overton, No. 1 Recruit In 2023, Has 4 Visits Scheduled

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton five-star defensive end Lebbeus Overton is about to enter a pivotal summer in the college recruiting process.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Overton has scheduled four visits for the month of June–Georgia (June 2), Alabama (June 5), Oklahoma (June 19) and Texas A&M (June 2021).

The No. 1 ranked recruit in the class of 2023, Overton is also reportedly planning a visit to Clemson. He recently traveled to Tennessee for the Vols’ spring game.

Eunice Thomas, Overton’s mother, told Wiltfong the family is also hoping to check out schools in the Midwest and on the West Coast. When you hold two dozen offers from premier programs all over the country, you have to do your due diligence.

It is a little too early to truly project where Overton will sign. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound standout does have ties to three Power Five programs, thanks to his parents.

Overton’s father Milton played football at Oklahoma in the early 1990s before working in the Texas A&M athletic department from 1999-2009. His mother Eunice Thomas was also a volleyball player at Kentucky.

In his most recent 247Sports scouting report, Overton is projected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick and is compared to former Stanford star and No. 2 overall pick Solomon Thomas.