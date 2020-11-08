LeBron Had Brutally Honest Reaction To Notre Dame’s Field Storm

LeBron James was among those who reacted on social media to the field storm that took place at Notre Dame on Saturday evening.

The Fighting Irish upset the No. 1-ranked Clemson Tigers in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday night. Notre Dame beat the Trevor Lawrence-less Tigers in double overtime.

Immediately following the win, Notre Dame’s students rushed the field. This was a questionable move, of course, considering the fact that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic that is very much not over yet.

I’m surprised they were allowed to rush the field in a pandemic in the first place. Didn’t seem to be security/barriers blocking much at all. pic.twitter.com/M5A5N9d63v — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) November 8, 2020

That just can’t happen. It’s college students acting like college students, and most seemed to be wearing masks, but better protocols need to be in place.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a brutally honest reaction to the sight.

The four-time NBA champion is a month removed from playing in the fan-less bubble in Orlando, Florida after all.

“So it’s ok for fans to storm the field but not ok at the same time to have fans??? I’m confused,” the Lakers star tweeted.

So it’s ok for fans to storm the field but not ok at the same time to have fans??? I’m confused 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2020

It’s not OK, but Notre Dame didn’t appear to have the security to stop the students from rushing the field in the first place. Maybe the Fighting Irish need to reconsider having students at games moving forward.